It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.96. 16 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Don't go o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 12.68. We'll see a l…
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 35.47…
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 d…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…