Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

