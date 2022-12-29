Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Columbus, NE
