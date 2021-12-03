Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Columbus, NE
