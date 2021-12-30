 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News