The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Columbus, NE
