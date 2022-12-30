Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.