Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

