 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News