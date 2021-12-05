Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE
