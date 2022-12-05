Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Columbus, NE
