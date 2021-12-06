It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE
