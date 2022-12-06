Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Columbus, NE
