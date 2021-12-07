Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Columbus, NE

 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

