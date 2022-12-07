Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.