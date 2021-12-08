 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News