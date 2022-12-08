Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.