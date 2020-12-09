 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News