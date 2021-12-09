Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Columbus, NE
