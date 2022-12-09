 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

