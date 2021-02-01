It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:34 PM CST until MON 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE
