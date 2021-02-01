 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:34 PM CST until MON 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News