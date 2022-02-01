Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Columbus, NE
