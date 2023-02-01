It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Columbus, NE
