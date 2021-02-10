 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 2.6. A -1-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicagoans react to several rounds of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News