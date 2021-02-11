It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.6. A -7-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Columbus, NE
