Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.