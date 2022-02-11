The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Columbus people should be prepared for…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 d…
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay…