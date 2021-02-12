It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -8.18. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Columbus, NE
