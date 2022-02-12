 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

