It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Columbus people should be prepared for…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 de…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…