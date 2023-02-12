Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A sunny Friday across the area with much less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will rise even more for Saturday, but a cool down is expected …
Our warming trend will be interrupted by a cold front this afternoon that may generate a few showers as well. Find out who has the best chance…
No rain or snow with today's cold front, but it will be dropping temperatures and increasing winds. Track the front and see how cold it's goin…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
Though temperatures are still going to be below normal today and tonight, they're going up, and winds won't be too bad. Find out what's expect…