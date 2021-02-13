Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.