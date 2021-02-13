It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.6. A -7-degree low is forecast…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -8.18. We'll see a low temperatur…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.28.…
Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 5.59. A …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.2. Today's forec…
For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low -1F. Winds E a…