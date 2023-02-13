Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Columbus, NE
