Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5. A -21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST.