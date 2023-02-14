Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.