Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
A sunny Friday across the area with much less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will rise even more for Saturday, but a cool down is expected …
Our warming trend will be interrupted by a cold front this afternoon that may generate a few showers as well. Find out who has the best chance…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
No rain or snow with today's cold front, but it will be dropping temperatures and increasing winds. Track the front and see how cold it's goin…