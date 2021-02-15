 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -6. A -23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

