Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -6. A -23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.