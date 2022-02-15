Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degre…
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
For the drive home in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 1…
Columbus's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus ar…