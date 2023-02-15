It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Columbus, NE
