Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -2. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.