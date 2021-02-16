 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -2. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News