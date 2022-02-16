It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Columbus, NE
