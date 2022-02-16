 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News