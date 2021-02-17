 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

