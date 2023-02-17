Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Columbus, NE
