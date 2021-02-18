 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 1 degree is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News