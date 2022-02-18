Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE
