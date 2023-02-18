Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.