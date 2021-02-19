Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.