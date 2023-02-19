Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…
After all the snow, sunny skies expected today, but breezy conditions will make it colder than we'd like. Find out if we'll warm up for Presid…