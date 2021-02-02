Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Columbus, NE
