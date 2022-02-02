Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. -2 degrees is today's low. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.