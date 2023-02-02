It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few rain and snow showers still around early this morning, but the better chance for snow is tonight. Then falling temps with a cold front S…
Temperatures are only going to be dropping in southeast Nebraska as the day goes on. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. See what…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
Though temperatures are still going to be below normal today and tonight, they're going up, and winds won't be too bad. Find out what's expect…
No big snow, but pesky light snow will be around today through tomorrow as a couple of low pressure systems and a cold front work by. Track th…