Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.