Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.