Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE
