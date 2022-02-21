It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temper…
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…